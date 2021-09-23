Kwikswap Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,644.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $235,333.41 and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003470 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

