L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $227.63. The company had a trading volume of 209,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

