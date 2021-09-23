L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 6,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.