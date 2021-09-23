L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 2,045.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 284,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,434. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

