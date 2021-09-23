L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,076 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 341.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,402 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,792,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,183,000 after acquiring an additional 258,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

WFC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 536,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,551,332. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.