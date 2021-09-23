L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of L3Harris Technologies worth $537,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.87. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

