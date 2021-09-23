Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LLKKF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.