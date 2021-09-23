Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Trading 1.1% Higher

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$180.01 and last traded at C$180.01. Approximately 2,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$178.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAS.A. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$173.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$177.85.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

