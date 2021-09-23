Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells $233,328,166.94 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LESL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 170.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Leslie’s by 88.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

