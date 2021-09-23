Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $606.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $610.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

