Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

