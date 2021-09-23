Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse Group makes up 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

CS stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

