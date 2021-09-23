Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $11,270,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.