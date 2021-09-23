Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $165.42 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

