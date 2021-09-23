Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

