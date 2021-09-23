Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.67

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 40428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

