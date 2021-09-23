Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.67

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 40428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
