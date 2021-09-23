Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

