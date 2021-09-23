Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of LOOP opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

