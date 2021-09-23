Loopring Price Tops $0.41 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Loopring has a market cap of $539.32 million and approximately $48.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,882,714 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

