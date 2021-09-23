Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,365,000.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $139,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

