Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

