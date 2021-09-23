Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 3,289 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.95 and a 200-day moving average of $452.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

