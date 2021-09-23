Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 59,234 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,234 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,777. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

