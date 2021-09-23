Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $475.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

