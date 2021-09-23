Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $10.02 Million Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 478,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.80.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYRE. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HyreCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

