Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $785.64 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.73 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.