Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 4,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $69,196.82.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $8.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

