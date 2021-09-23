Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,293,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,397,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $431.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

