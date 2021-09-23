Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $431.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

