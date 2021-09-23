LunchMoney (LMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $464,419.06

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $464,419.06 and $253.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

