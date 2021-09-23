Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,300. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

