Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,300. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.