Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

