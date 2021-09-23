Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 16,728 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $73,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,602 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.