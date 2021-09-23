Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $57,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

SLB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

