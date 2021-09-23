Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 248,565 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.50% of JinkoSolar worth $66,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS opened at $46.56 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.