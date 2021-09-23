Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 399,588 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.94% of Verra Mobility worth $98,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,356,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 580,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

