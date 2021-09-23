Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 81,754 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

