Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 175,462 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $81,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

