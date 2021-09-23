Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $19.25 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

