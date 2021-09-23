Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $27.89 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 544.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 692,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 86,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,521. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

