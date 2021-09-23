Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 over the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.55. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

