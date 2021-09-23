Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $45.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,426.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,348.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

