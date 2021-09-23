Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,462 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 83,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,589. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

