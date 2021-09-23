Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 27,345 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.33. 19,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,472. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

