Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,135,982 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,135,982 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.51% of Eversource Energy worth $1,795,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,937. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.