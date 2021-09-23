Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

