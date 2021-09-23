Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

MGY opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

