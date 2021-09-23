Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 6.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.31. The company had a trading volume of 439,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

