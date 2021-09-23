Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.91. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.