Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 987,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

